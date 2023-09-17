(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA has hired Credit Suisse veteran Steve Schwartz as its US head of healthcare services.

Schwartz, who joined Credit Suisse in 1999 according to Finra records, will report to David Hermer, Santander’s head of corporate and investment banking. He’ll be reunited with many former Credit Suisse colleagues at the Spanish lender, including mergers and acquisitions chief Steve Geller as well as Hermer.

A Santander spokesman confirmed Schwartz’s hiring. A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Santander has been aggressively hiring to bolster its US investment bank. Amid rival UBS Group AG’s merger with Credit Suisse, Santander has found a fertile hunting ground from which to poach talent.

