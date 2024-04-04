(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA tapped a pair of senior software bankers from Moelis & Co. as it continues its US investment-banking expansion.

The Spanish lender is hiring Ankush Gupta, who’s based in San Francisco, and London-based Abhinav Gattani, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the appointments aren’t yet public. Gupta has worked at Moelis for about 11 years, and Gattani for almost 15 years, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Both are managing directors who work on mergers and acquisitions and other transactions.

A Santander spokesperson declined to comment, and representatives for Moelis didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In the past year, Santander has poached bankers from Wall Street rivals in an effort to bolster its dealmaking operations, and has said that it’s well placed to be a bridge between its corporate clients in Europe, Latin America and the US. The firm has prioritized health care, energy and technology, among other sectors.

