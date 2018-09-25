(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA, in a surprise move, appointed UBS Group AG investment bank head Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive officer, replacing Jose Antonio Alvarez.

Orcel -- who joined Zurich-based UBS in 2012 -- will take over as Alvarez becomes chairman of Santander Spain, the Spanish bank said in a filing on Tuesday. Alvarez also becomes vice chairman of Banco Santander.

The appointment of Orcel renews a link between the investment banker and Santander, having been a confidante of and dealmaker for the late chairman Emilio Botin, one of Europe’s most acquisitive bankers in recent decades. It also marks the steady ascent of Orcel’s banking career after UBS shifted its focus away from investment banking in favor of wealth management.

Orcel started his banking career at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. before joining Merrill Lynch in 1992 as a rainmaker covering financial institutions. He has a degree in economics and commerce from the University of Rome and a master’s in business administration from Insead at Fontainebleau, near Paris.

