(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA’s Mexico unit hired Juan Rafael Garcia Padilla, formerly a director at the nation’s central bank, as its executive director of financial management.

The hiring of Garcia, who had been at Banxico since 2001 — most recently as its director of domestic operations — was announced early last month in a company memo, which has been seen by Bloomberg. It has not been previously reported.

He will replace Leonor Salomon, who will work alongside him during a transition period, the memo said.

Both Garcia and a representative for Santander declined to comment.

In addition to his position at Banxico, Garcia has been a member of a global foreign exchange industry committee backed by central banks that has pushed to stamp out misconduct in currency markets.

Read More: Foreign Exchange Group Targets Enrolling Buy Side to Ethics Code

In the memo, Santander also said it had hired Ken Saito Hanawa as executive director of individual customer acquisition. He was previously the general manager of Kavak Capital Peru.

The bank also moved Francisco Romero Tejera to the post of executive director of transformation from his previous role as innovation executive director. Ingrid Gonzalez Farias, who previously held that post, is leaving the bank for personal reasons after 26 years, the memo added.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.