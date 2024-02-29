(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA has hired a trio of senior US-based bankers as it presses ahead with a plan to double the size of its US investment bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Spanish lender hired Morgan Stanley mergers and acquisitions banker David Luwisch, former Jefferies Financial Group Inc. industrials banker David Bradley and former Bank of America Corp. financial sponsors banker Andrew Greenwald, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing appointments that aren’t yet public.

Los Angeles-based Luwisch joined Morgan Stanley in 2021 after spending more than two decades at Credit Suisse Group AG, the Swiss bank from which Santander has aggressively hired. He’ll be reunited at the Spanish bank with former colleagues including Tom Davidov and Dean Decker.

Bradley, who held titles including global head of industrials investment banking, ended a 12-year tenure at Jefferies last year, Finra records show. Greenwald this month left BofA, according to Finra, and his LinkedIn profile shows he worked at the bank since 2014.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and Santander declined to comment.

Santander is expanding in the US, seeking to strengthen its business advising on areas such as technology, healthcare and energy transition.

