(Bloomberg) -- Residents of the Madrid region will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccine at Banco Santander SA’s headquarters as Spain speeds up its vaccination drive.

Santander signed a deal with the Madrid regional government for residents to get vaccinated at its HQ building outside the capital starting July 5, the country’s biggest bank said in a statement Wednesday. As part of the deal the bank will make its installations and medical staff available to help with the campaign free of charge, the lender said.

Acciona SA, a renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure firm, and department store retailer El Corte Ingles will also offer vaccination services, the regional government said in a statement.

