(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA said the salary gap between male and female staff on the same job declined last year.

The differential for workers on the same job at Spain’s biggest bank dropped to 1% in 2021 from 1.5% the previous year, the lender said in a report published late Friday. The gap has decreased every year since the bank first reported the data for the 2018 financial year, when it stood at 3%.

The overall salary gap, which doesn’t adjust for job category, was 32.2%, due in part to a higher number of men in senior management positions, the lender said.

Santander aims to eliminate the equal pay gap by 2025 and to have 30% of women in senior leadership positions. As of 2021, it had 26.5%.

Separately, the bank said Chairwoman Ana Botin’s compensation totaled 12.3 million euros ($13.9 million) in 2021, 52% more than in 2020, when she donated part of her bonus and gave up 50% of her salary due to the coronavirus crisis.

Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez received 9.7 million euros, up from 6.9 million euros a year earlier.

Spain’s second largest lender, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, earlier this month reported a decline of its salary gap, with the differential dropping to 0.6% in 2021 from 1.1% the previous year.

