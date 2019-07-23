(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA’s profit was hit by job-cutting expenses as the lender integrates an acquisition in Spain and pushes to reduce annual costs by 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Net income fell 18% in the second quarter, hit by a one-time charge of 706 million euros for restructuring in Spain and the U.K. Excluding the costs, underlying profit rose to 5% to 2.1 billion euros.

Santander reached an agreement with unions to dismiss 3,223 workers, or 10% of its staff in Spain, and shutter duplicated branches as part of the integration of Banco Popular Espanol SA. The lender is also in the process of closing 140 branches in the U.K. and eliminating 1,400 jobs in Poland, reducing its workforce there by 11%.

The steps are part of a global cost-cutting plan that will hit Europe the hardest as the bank tries to counter persistently low interest rates that hurt revenue. Chairman Ana Botin said in April there would be an additional 300 million euros in costs related to early retirement and redundancy packages.

Here are some highlights from Santander’s second-quarter report:

Net income fell 18% year-on-year to 1.39 billion euros, beating the analyst consensus of 1.27 billion euros.

The bank’s fully-loaded and phased in CET1 ratio was 11.3% , in line with its medium-term target

Net interest income of 8.95 billion euros in the second quarter beat the consensus of 8.77 billion euros

