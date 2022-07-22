(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA said it has decided not to continue in the bidding process for Citigroup Inc.’s Mexican unit.

The Spanish lender made a non-binding offer for Banamex but has decided not to go ahead to the next stages of the process, it said in a regulatory filing Friday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he wants Banamex to be taken over by Mexican owners.

Santander was the only foreign bank known to have made a bid for Banamex, with others parties interested said to include Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte and billionaire Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.