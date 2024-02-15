(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA is increasing bonuses for its investment bankers after the Spanish lender posted record profit last year.

Variable compensation in the corporate and investment bank is going up by 10% on average, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named. A spokesperson for Santander declined to comment.

The bonus decision follows a push by Santander to expand its US investment banking operations. It hired scores of bankers for dealmaking and trading last year, with a large number of them coming from Credit Suisse after its emergency takeover by rival UBS Group AG.

Santander reported attributable profit of €11.1 billion ($11.9 billion) for 2023, the highest level ever. The lender lauded a strong performance from its CIB US franchise in a January results presentation.

The pay hike sets Santander apart from many of its large European rivals including Deutsche Bank AG, UBS and Societe Generale SA, which are expected to cut their bonus pools after a challenging year for dealmaking, Bloomberg has reported. By contrast, UniCredit SpA is increasing variable compensation by about 16%, people familiar with the matter have said.

During an earnings press conference in January, Chief Executive Officer Hector Grisi said that the hiring of investment bankers was mostly complete. The bank is seeking to gain scale in the US largely to be able to offer more services to existing corporate clients it has both in the country and elsewhere.

Among the bankers who joined Santander last year from Credit Suisse was David Hermer, who was global head of equity and debt capital markets.

