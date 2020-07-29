(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA took a 12.6 billion-euro ($14.8 billion) impairment charge at several of its global businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, driving the lender to a huge quarterly loss.

The Spanish bank booked a total 10.1 billion-euro impairment on lower anticipated cash flows at its units in the U.K., the U.S., Poland and Santander Consumer Finance, leading to a net loss of 11.1 billion euros. The bank also said it had revised its ability to recover distributed tax assets, leading to a loss of 2.5 billion euros. Santander said the charge wouldn’t have any material effect on capital levels or cash flow.

Santander expects costs to keep rising this year, reiterating expectations they’ll reach between 1.4% and 1.5% of its total loan book by year-end.

Santander had the highest provisions of any European bank even before the pandemic, due to its exposure to emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico as well as its sub-prime auto loan business in the U.S. The lender held back 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the first quarter specifically for Covid 19-linked losses, pushing total provisions to a record 3.9 billion euros.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.