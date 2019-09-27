Santander’s Ana Botin Keeps an Eye on Her Fitbit

(Bloomberg Markets) -- Ana Botín, chairman of Banco Santander SA, was profiled in our final cover story of 2015. Here she divulges some of her off-duty habits and preferences to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

How many hours of sleep do you get a night?

I average seven hours and 45 minutes, according to my Fitbit. It’s more like five to six hours on weekdays, but I try to compensate during weekends and holidays.

What’s your typical workout?

I aim to do at least 10,000 steps a day and have averaged 12,000 for the past 12 months, including 30 to 45 minutes of fast walking. I also do yoga on weekends.

What’s your favorite sport or sports team?

I enjoy watching football, especially when the Spanish national team plays. Also, the UEFA Champions League, which Santander now sponsors, and tennis (Rafa Nadal fan). I love trekking in the mountains and playing golf.

Which app is in heavy rotation on your phone?

Email during the week, but Twitter and LinkedIn on weekends. And Fitbit.

What’s your go-to lunch spot?

I don’t have one. I usually eat in the office and often bring my own lunch.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

1,000 Years of Annoying the French by Stephen Clarke.

If you had to take a year off, what would you do?

Spend more time with my family, especially my husband, and limit my iPhone/iPad use.

What is your biggest fear?

I always worry when my sons are traveling.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

Invest in your strengths and be yourself.

What’s the best advice you’ve given?

Check, double-check, and triple-check. And ensure your organization is aligned with your strategy, so execution improves. On a personal basis, for women especially, take care of yourself so you can take care of others.

What’s your favorite museum or artist?

Javier Camarena, the Mexican tenor who performed in May at the Reina Sofía School of Music [in Madrid]. He’s amazing.

