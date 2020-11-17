(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA has no plans to participate in traditional mergers and acquisitions at the moment, Chairman Ana Botin said.

The Spanish lender is more likely to make acquisitions in technology, such as the purchase of Wirecard assets announced yesterday, Botin said in a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Santander, once an active acquirer of banks outside the nation’s borders, is electing not to play a role in the latest consolidation in the Spanish banking industry. It’s concentrating on digital expansion, having announced plans to merge its digital lender, Openbank, with its consumer finance unit and combining its payments platforms to form a single unit that can compete with global digital giants.

Santander is focusing on making its European business more cohesive and responding to customer demands for more digital products, Botin said.

