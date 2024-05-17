(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA hired three more dealmakers from Wall Street rivals as the Spanish lender continues its US investment-banking build-out, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Brian Anton, Citigroup Inc.’s global head of retail investment banking; Stephan Reinhard, a managing director in Citigroup’s global industrials group; and Andrew Horn, co-head of Americas investment banking and head of industrials at Nomura Holdings Inc., are joining Santander in coming months, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss appointments that aren’t yet public.

Anton, who has worked at Citigroup since 2015, previously spent about a decade at Credit Suisse, while Reinhard, who has advised on paper, packaging and metals transactions, has worked at Citi since 2010. Horn, who has advised on building products deals, joined Nomura in 2014 after roles at Macquarie Group Ltd. and Bank of America Corp.

In addition to Citigroup, Santander has poached bankers from Wall Street rivals including Moelis & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners in the past year to bolster its dealmaking operations. The Spanish bank has said it’s well-placed to be a bridge between corporate clients in Europe, Latin America and the US.

Representatives for Citigroup, Santander and Nomura declined to comment.

