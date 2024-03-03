(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA’s head of corporate finance in Asia Pacific, Gonzalo Garrigues, has left his role with the Spanish lender in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

Garrigues, based in the Asian financial hub with Santander since 2019, is likely to pursue other opportunities in the financial services industry, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He was a managing director working on mergers and acquisitions for the Spanish bank, as well as private fundraising and initial public offerings, the people said.

A representative for Santander declined to comment.

During his tenure with Santander in Asia, the bank advised on deals such as State Grid Corp. of China’s $3 billion acquisition of a Chilean electricity network company from Naturgy Energy Group SA. Other transactions included Platinum Equity’s purchase of Urbaser SA in a deal that valued the waste management company at about $4.2 billion including debt, and advising New York-listed Canadian Solar Inc. on the sale of a $500 million stake in Recurrent Energy to BlackRock Inc. Santander also worked on deals in sustainable technology.

Prior to relocating to Hong Kong five years ago, Garrigues was head of equity capital markets in Europe, based in Madrid. He has worked at Santander since 2011 and previously held positions at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to his LinkedIn page.

Garrigues’s departure follows a recent reshuffle at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in Asia, where Pep Ferris has replaced Pablo Riquelme as the new head of corporate and investment banking in the region.

Banks such as Santander and BBVA have played a role in cross-border deals involving Chinese companies buying and selling assets in Europe and Latin America, which in recent years has become one of the top destinations for Chinese investments in sectors such as renewable energy and infrastructure.

Santander recently made Mencia Bobo global head of global transaction banking within its CIB unit, replacing Jose Luis Calderon who moved to the bank’s payments division. Bobo will report to CIB head Jose Linares and join his leadership team, Bloomberg News has reported. Santander has been expanding in the US, seeking to strengthen its business advising in areas such as technology, health care and energy transition.

