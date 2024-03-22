(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA said its shareholders are on track for more than €6 billion ($6.5 billion) in dividends and buybacks for this year after a strong start.

Spain’s largest lender expects income in the first quarter to increase about 9% from a year earlier, executive chair Ana Botin said in remarks ahead of the annual general meeting to be held later Friday in Madrid. That leaves the company on track to meet its full-year targets.

“2024 has started with excellent business and commercial dynamics,” Botin said. The bank expects to reach a 16% return on tangible equity — a key metric of profitability — in the first quarter, annualizing the impact of a banking tax in Spain that will be registered entirely in January.

Santander has forecast that revenue and profitability will continue to rise this year, after posting a record €11.1 billion in net income last year. Botin, who has pledged to pay out 50% of profits to shareholders, is counting on the bank’s geographical diversification to compensate for the expected top line hit from lower interest rates in some of its main markets.

Share of the lender rose 1.3% at 10:17 a.m. in Madrid, to the highest in almost five years.

