(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA is set to appoint insider Hector Grisi as its next chief executive officer, replacing long-time executive Jose Antonio Alvarez, who is exiting the Spanish lender.

Grisi, 55, is expected to take over fully in early 2023 following a transition period, according to people familiar with the move who asked not to be named ahead of an announcement. A representative of Spain’s largest lender declined to comment.

A CEO change had been largely expected since Bloomberg News reported in May that Alvarez had signaled he wanted to leave his post. The appointment requires approval from the European Central Bank.

Chairman Ana Botin is tapping an internal candidate to be her right hand at the helm of the bank after the botched appointment of ex-UBS Group AG banker Andrea Orcel in 2019. Alvarez, who has been in the position since November 2014, was forced to stay in place after the bank abruptly reneged on the appointment of Orcel.

Grisi joined Santander in 2015 from Credit Suisse Group AG as one of Botin’s first hires. He headed up the bank’s Mexico business, where he’s credited with transforming operations by helping increase customers by more than 40%. Santander is bidding for the Citigroup Inc.’s unit in Mexico, a key area of growth for the lender. In 2019, Grisi was handed oversight of North America, with the US scoring record profits two years later.

Earlier this year, the Madrid-based firm changed its management structure so that the CEO no longer reports to Botin, in line with ECB recommendations. The CEO now reports to the board, with Botin remaining as executive chairman and focusing on leading the bank’s strategy.

Shares of Santander have declined 10% this year, still outperforming most of its major European peers. Spanish banks have benefited more from the prospect of higher euro-area interest rates, which would boost revenue from lending, their main business. Botin has said the bank will be more profitable with higher rates.

