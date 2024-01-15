(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA has brought on former Credit Suisse dealmaker Francesco Bedina to oversee European energy deals.

Bedina has started at Santander as head of energy and energy transition for the region, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He was most recently at Credit Suisse, where he led the energy and infrastructure team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He will report to Rob Santangelo, another Credit Suisse veteran who leads up Santander’s energy and energy transition team globally, according to the memo.

While at Credit Suisse, Bedina and his team advised France’s Engie SA on the $1.6 billion deal for US battery storage company Broad Reach Power LLC announced in August. He also worked with Rome-based Enel SpA on the sale of its Australian renewable arm to Japan’s Inpex Corp.

The banker previously worked as a senior managing director at Guggenheim Partners in London and did stints at Altium Capital and UBS Group AG, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Santander has also appointed Guido Baleani as European utilities head within the global energy and energy transition industry group, according to the memo. Baleani, who joined Santander more than five years ago from Barclays Plc, will report to Bedina.

A representative for Santander declined to comment.

Chairman Ana Botin said in September that Santander is adding hundreds of bankers to its corporate and investment bank, underlining the lender’s ambition to grow the unit, particularly in the US. As part of the drive, Santander has been snapping up senior Credit Suisse bankers including head of M&A Steve Geller and global head of equity and debt capital markets David Hermer.

