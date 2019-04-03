(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA pledged to cut 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of costs and ramp up investment in digital and its prized Brazilian business as the Spanish lender seeks to revive its moribund share price.

The measures -- which include pouring 20 billion euros into technological and digital investment -- are part of a three-year strategic plan that will seek to boost the bank’s return on tangible equity to between 11 percent and 13 percent and fortify its capital position, the bank said in a statement ahead of an investor day in London.

The plan reflects the diverging fortunes of Santander’s global business. With the prospect of bringing interest rates out of negative territory postponed yet again, the focus in Europe is on finding ways to reduce outgoings, while in Latin America it expects its business to continue growing. The bank is also seeking to turn the page on a torrid six months dominated by the bungled attempt to hire Andrea Orcel as chief executive officer.

The bulk of cost cuts in Europe will come from investments in IT, especially in cloud-based platforms, the bank said. Santander also plans to intensify the process of consolidation at Banco Popular, the struggling Spanish lender it bought for 1 euro in 2017.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charlie Devereux in Madrid at cdevereux3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.