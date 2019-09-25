(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA will take a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) charge as Brexit and British banking regulation extend the troubles at its struggling U.K. business.

The impairment will be included in third-quarter results, the Spanish lender said on Tuesday. It won’t affect the bank’s cash flow or tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength. The bank also announced a dividend payment of 10 euro cents a share in cash, equal to what it paid out in the second half of last year.

Santander UK, the lender’s fourth-largest unit, is facing increased competition in its key mortgage market, “ring-fencing” rules that force banks to separate their retail and investment banking operations and Brexit uncertainty. Weakness across the bank’s European businesses is increasing the Spanish lenders dependence on the strong but volatile Latin American market.

Profit at the British business fell 13% in the second quarter from a year earlier on reduced income from lending and fees.

“While ring-fencing reforms and Brexit have impacted profitability in the U.K., it remains a critically important market, in which the group is investing significantly to service our customers and to continue to compete,” Chairman Ana Botin said in the statement.

The bank also suffered losses on refunds to customers who were given inaccurate information when sold payment-protection insurance. It reported a second-quarter charge of 108 million euros, in part from costs related to the shuttering of 140 U.K. branches.

Santander in 2017 took a 600-million euro charge to reflect lower earnings at Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, its unit focused on subprime auto loans.

The Spanish lender entered the U.K. market with the acquisition of building society Abbey National in 2004. It expanded with the purchases of Bradford & Bingley and Alliance & Leicester in 2008 and 2009 and rebranded in 2010 as Santander UK.

The decision to pay the dividend in cash means that the company hasn’t returned to offering a scrip dividend, as it suggested it might do earlier this year.

