Santander UK Plc is experiencing technical problems across its network after carrying out planned maintenance on its app, the bank said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Our branch, telephone, online app and card services are down at this time and we are working to resolve these,” it said in a separate statement.

It’s not clear if the maintenance activities are linked to the glitches, a spokeswoman for the bank said via WhatsApp. The company is continuing to investigate and doing its utmost to restore services, she said.

