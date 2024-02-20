(Bloomberg) -- Santos Ltd., the Australian oil and gas producer that ended merger talks with a larger rival last month, said it continues to attract interest in its portfolio as full-year earnings slumped on lower prices.

Underlying profit fell 42% to $1.42 billion in 2023 from a year earlier as oil and liquefied natural gas prices retreated and on weaker output, the Adelaide-based company said Wednesday in a statement. That missed a $1.53 billion average estimate among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Santos shares declined as much as 2% in Sydney trading, and were 0.8% lower as of 12:44 p.m. local time.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. last month ended talks over a tie-up that would have created an Australian gas export powerhouse, prompting some Santos investors to press the company to consider asset sales or a plan to split out its LNG unit and domestic gas market-focused operations.

“We will continue to look at other opportunities that unlock or create shareholder value, whilst keeping our organization focused on delivering on a strategic plan,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said on a call with analysts. The producer’s portfolio has attracted significant interest, Santos said in a separate statement.

Santos had flagged in November it was working with advisers on potential changes to strategy after seeing its market valuation lag behind peers.

