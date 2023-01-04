Santos Has Only One Thing to Say: ‘I’m Supporting the Leader’

(Bloomberg) -- The now infamous George Santos, trailed by journalists in Washington, had only one thing to say Wednesday: he supports Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid for speaker of the House.

“I’m focused on the speaker’s vote right now,” the newly-elected New York Republican told Bloomberg. “That’s my main priority.”

Santos, who after being elected admitted to having embellished much of his resume, is facing official investigations into his finances and pointed questions about whether he can effectively serve out his two-year term. But first he has to be sworn in, which has not happened because Republicans are deadlocked over electing a speaker.

McCarthy on Wednesday lost a fourth round of votes for speaker, a stunning rebuke for the California Republican that means no other House action can occur.

That didn’t stop Santos from sending an erroneous press release late Tuesday stating that he had been sworn in earlier. The statement, a rookie mistake some also made, has since been removed from view.

McCarthy, fighting for his political life, cannot afford to lose any votes and has so far said nothing about whether he would discipline Santos over his misrepresentations. Sanctions could include denying Santos committee seats or referring him for further investigation.

Santos was more accessible shortly after his election, gregariously jousting with reporters during an 11-minute impromptu press conference in the lobby of a Washington hotel on Nov. 13.

But that was before a New York Times article in December detailed his fabrications. On Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, Santos simply kept walking stone-faced and ignored most questions from reporters.

His appearance Wednesday in particular produced awkward moments. At one point as he dodged reporters, Santos appeared to lose track of the fastest way to the House chamber. One of two unidentified men flanking him pulled him aside when he got lost and whispered something in his ear before they kept walking.

In long stretches where Santos simply ignored questions, the clacks of shoes on the floor and the buzz of other Capitol denizens filled what would have otherwise been deafening silence. Santos’s inquisition was briefly extended as he watched the doors of the elevator going to the House floor close, compelling him to quickly hit the “up button.”

Reporters’ questions were ultimately cut off as Santos joined other members on the House floor as they gaveled in for the second day of votes for speaker. Unlike Tuesday, when Santos was seen sitting alone and fiddling with his phone much of the time while other members mingled, Santos didn’t take a seat.

He cast his vote for McCarthy, as he did Tuesday, and then disappeared from public view. He was later seen standing awkwardly outside a scrum of members.

--With assistance from Erik Wasson.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.