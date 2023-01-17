(Bloomberg) -- Scandal-plagued Representative George Santos will receive committee assignments, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, despite calls from within the New York Republican’s own party to resign.

The freshman lawmaker has come under fire for fabricating large swaths of his background, including his education, work history and religion, as he raised millions of dollars for his campaign to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional district, which encompasses Long Island and parts of Queens in New York City.

Last week, New York Republicans including Representatives Anthony D’Esposito and Nick LaLota, demanded Santos resign, while Nassau County Republican Party Chairman Joseph Cairo Jr. said Santos’s campaign was built on “deceit, lies and fabrications.”

The GOP steering committee, a group of McCarthy allies tasked with making committee assignments, expects to finish its work today, McCarthy said.

“We will have dealt with all committees today and he’ll get seated on committees,” McCarthy said of Santos.

McCarthy did not say which committees Santos would be joining. Santos has already been denied a spot on the House Financial Services Committee, an A-list panel he had sought.

Asked if he had flagged concerns about Santos before the election, McCarthy said that his staff had flagged that a Santos staffer had been impersonating McCarthy’s chief of staff and that Santos fired the staffer when an objection was made known.

Two New York Democrats, Representatives Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, have asked the Ethics Committee to investigate whether the New York congressman broke the law by omitting crucial details on his financial disclosures.

Santos faces a separate Federal Election Commission complaint by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center probing the source of the funding for his campaign.

