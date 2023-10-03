(Bloomberg) -- Sao Paulo subway, train and water-supply service workers are carrying out a strike against the government’s privatization plans, with stoppages affecting public transport at South America’s largest city.

The strike impacts operations in nine out of 13 subway and train lines. Traffic jams stretched about 600 kilometers long in the morning, according to the Traffic Engineering Company, above average in a city known for its clogged streets. The strike is not expected to affect water supplies.

Activities are set to be partially halted through Tuesday. Employees at Cia. do Metropolitano de Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo Metropolitan Trains Company, and water utility Sabesp want the Sao Paulo state government to give up on its plans to privatize water supply and transportation services.

Latin America’s largest water utility is getting ready for a public share sale next year that would see the government give up control. Cia. de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo has also launched a cost-cutting push that includes shedding about 15% of its staff and lowering energy expenses.

“It is regrettable that the population of Sao Paulo once again wakes up hostage to unions that manipulate public transport workers strictly for political and ideological interests,” Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said in a post on social media.

