(Bloomberg) -- SAP said Sunday that it is planning to take Qualtrics public through an initial public offering in the U.S.

  • Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith, current management team will continue to operate the company
  • SAP owns 100% of Qualtrics shares and will retain majority ownership; Ryan Smith intends to be Qualtrics’ largest individual shareholder
  • Final decision on IPO, conditions and timing is pending and subject to market conditions

