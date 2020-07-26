SAP Announces Plan to Take Qualtrics Public Through U.S. IPO

(Bloomberg) -- SAP said Sunday that it is planning to take Qualtrics public through an initial public offering in the U.S.

Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith, current management team will continue to operate the company

SAP owns 100% of Qualtrics shares and will retain majority ownership; Ryan Smith intends to be Qualtrics’ largest individual shareholder

Final decision on IPO, conditions and timing is pending and subject to market conditions

