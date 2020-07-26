1h ago
SAP Announces Plan to Take Qualtrics Public Through U.S. IPO
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- SAP said Sunday that it is planning to take Qualtrics public through an initial public offering in the U.S.
- Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith, current management team will continue to operate the company
- SAP owns 100% of Qualtrics shares and will retain majority ownership; Ryan Smith intends to be Qualtrics’ largest individual shareholder
- Final decision on IPO, conditions and timing is pending and subject to market conditions
