(Bloomberg) --

SAP SE cut its revenue forecast for the full year and said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to hurt demand through “at least” the first half of 2021.

The pandemic will push out the achievement of key metrics such as non-IFRS cloud revenue, total revenue and operating profit, by one to two years, especially in hard hit industries, the German software company said in a statement on Sunday.

SAP also said it no longer sees a boost from business-travel related revenue this year. It now expects adjusted total non-IFRS revenue of 27.2 billion euros to 27.8 billion euros ($32.2 billion to $32.9 billion) at constant currencies, lower than the earlier guidance range of 27.8 billion euros to 28.5 billion euros.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein, who became sole CEO in April, has been trying to navigate spending freezes from business customers trying to ride out the Covid-19 lockdowns this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.