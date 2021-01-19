(Bloomberg) -- Qualtrics International Inc., the customer-survey software business being spun off by SAP SE, is seeking to raise as much as $1.28 billion after boosting the price range for its U.S. initial public offering.

The company plans to sell about 49.2 million shares at $22 to $26 apiece, it said in a filing Tuesday. It previously said it expected to sell an unspecified number of shares at $20 to $24 each.

Taking Qualtrics public marks a shift in SAP’s strategy under Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein, who secured the top job at the company in April. SAP agreed to pay $8 billion for Qualtrics in November 2018 in its biggest ever deal, which was part of a larger effort to compete with rivals such as Salesforce.com Inc.

Qualtrics said in an earlier filing that investment firm Silver Lake agreed to buy $550 million of stock in a private placement, including $225 million of shares at the IPO price and the rest at $21.64 per share.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Qualtrics plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol XM.

