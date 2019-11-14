(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Sappi Ltd. paused dividend payments after a collapse in the price of dissolving wood pulp eroded profit at the South African maker of paper and packaging.

The Johannesburg-based company relies heavily on dissolving wood pulp, which is used in products such as lingerie and cellophane, and is reducing capital expenditure to help mitigate the market lull. Demand for graphic paper also remains weak due to the ongoing shift toward digitization, Sappi said in a statement on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined by 17.5% in the three months through September and is also expected to fall year-on-year during the company’s first quarter.

The shares fell as much as 5.4% in Johannesburg and are close to 5 1/2 year lows.

