{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    13m ago

    Saputo earnings up 48% in Q2, revenues rise 21%

    The Canadian Press

    Jason Del Vicario discusses Saputo

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Saputo Inc. saw its net earnings rise by 48 per cent in its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended Sept. 30.

    The Montreal-based company reported net earnings of $145 million or 35 cents per diluted share, up from $98 million or 24 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. 

    Revenues rose to $4.46 billion from $3.69 billion a year earlier, an increase of 21 per cent. 

    The company says its increased revenue was due to higher prices Saputo implemented across all its sectors, higher average block cheese and butter prices in the U.S., and higher international cheese and dairy ingredient market prices. 

    The company says it was able to successfully offset the cost of rising inflation through price increases.

    Adjusted net earnings were $177 million in the second quarter, up from $116 million a year earlier, while the adjusted net earnings margin rose to four per cent from 3.1 per cent.