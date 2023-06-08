{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jun 8, 2023

    Saputo says earnings rose in fourth quarter, financial year

    The Canadian Press

    Saputo

    A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Saputo Inc. says its net earnings for the fourth quarter were $159 million, up from $37 million a year earlier.

    The Montreal-based company says revenues for the quarter ended March 31 were $4.5 billion, up from $4.0 billion the same quarter last year.

    Diluted earnings per share were 38 cents, up from nine cents a year earlier.

    Net earnings for the full financial year were $755 million, up from $485 million, while revenues rose to $17.8 billion from $15.0 billion.

    President and CEO Lino A. Saputo said in a press release that the company delivered a solid performance in its fourth quarter through pricing initiatives, strong international markets and favourable commodity prices.

    Saputo said the company expects a year of organic growth ahead despite a challenging macro backdrop.