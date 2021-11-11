2h ago
Sara Duterte Joins New Party, Signaling She May Want Dad’s Job
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara on Thursday joined former president Gloria Arroyo’s political party in what could be a prelude to a run for the nation’s top post.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio early this week abandoned plans to seek re-election, and in a handwritten note resigned from her local party before taking her oath as a member of Lakas-CMD, according to a post on Facebook.
The switch comes days before a Nov. 15 deadline for parties to substitute candidates. Her previous Hugpong ng Pagbabago party is a regional group and can only field candidates for local governments.
The younger Duterte has expressed openness to run for the top post, and has been leading polls for the presidency. She has also discussed with former senator Ferdinand Marcos how she can help his presidential bid, ABS-CBN reported on Oct. 24, citing her.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:49
Hybrid working creates 'two-tracks' in office, BOE official says
-
7:09
Corporate executors can help avoid burdening loved ones with winding up your estate
-
8:23
Burberry to expand new store format to gain higher-spending clients
-
4:34
Tim Hortons hoping Bieber-designed 'Timbiebs' draw young customers
-
8:23
Adidas sees impact from supply-chain snags carrying into 2022
-
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers fined for COVID violations, ESPN says