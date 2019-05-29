Sara Netanyahu to Pay Fine in Plea Deal on Misuse of Funds Case

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife has reached a plea deal with prosecutors after being charged with misuse of public funds, Kan news reported.

Under the plea deal, Sara Netanyahu will pay a fine of 55,000 shekels ($15,200), according to the report.

Netanyahu was accused of using almost $100,000 of state money to cover unauthorized spending on meals between September 2010 and March 2013, according to a media report. She had denied wrongdoing, and the prime minister has said the family is the victim of a political witch hunt by political opponents seeking to depose his government.

