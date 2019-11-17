Saracen to Buy Barrick’s Share of Australian Super-Pit for $750m

(Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold said it agreed to sell its 50% stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings for $750m in cash.

NOTE: Earlier, Saracen Said to Near $750 Million Deal in Barrick Mine Stake

