(Bloomberg) -- Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew as President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, a person familiar with the matter said, after it became clear she didn’t have the votes to be confirmed.

Raskin’s chances for the post evaporated after Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a pivotal Democratic vote in the 50-50 Senate announced he wouldn’t support her. Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican moderate who is often a target for Democrats seeking a GOP vote, also announced her opposition.

Raskin, 60, who also faced a Republican blockade in the Senate Banking Committee, had been strongly supported by progressive groups and Senate Democrats like Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who praised her advocacy for regulators to take on financial risks from climate change. Supporters also cited her long experience as a bank regulator and former Fed governor and deputy Treasury secretary.

