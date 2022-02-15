(Bloomberg) -- Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin lost her defamation case against the New York Times for a second time, with a jury finding for the newspaper a day after the judge said he’d throw the case out anyway due to weak evidence.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled Monday he would dismiss Palin’s suit, telling lawyers that her team had failed to present enough evidence to prove that the newspaper knowingly or recklessly published falsehoods about her when it ran a 2017 opinion piece incorrectly linking her to a deadly shooting. Rakoff didn’t tell the jury, letting them continue deliberations to streamline a likely appeal.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee had accused the newspaper and former opinion page editor James Bennet of disregarding the truth in order to pursue a biased narrative about her when it published a 2017 opinion piece incorrectly linking her to a deadly shooting. The Times and Bennet had argued that it made honest mistakes that it corrected less than a day after publication.

Rakoff said Monday that Palin failed to show “that Mr. Bennet either knew that the challenged statements were false, or that there was a high probability they were false and he recklessly disregarded that possibility.” That’s the so-called “actual malice” standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court for public figures like Palin in its landmark 1964 decision in New York Times v. Sullivan.

That standard has made it very hard for political figures to sue news outlets for defamation, and Rakoff’s decision is likely to inflame conservative opinion on the issue. Palin has suggested she saw her case in part as a vehicle to try to get the law changed by today’s more conservative high court. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have said it’s time to reexamine the Sullivan case.

(Updates with background.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.