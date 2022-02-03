(Bloomberg) -- For nearly 60 years, it’s stood as a bulwark of press freedom, one that’s made successfully suing the U.S. news media for defamation all but impossible for public figures.

Now the Supreme Court’s landmark 1964 decision in New York Times v. Sullivan could be tested in a case pitting former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, the right-wing firebrand, against, once again, the New York Times. If Palin ultimately prevails — and some legal experts say she might — the implications for the nation’s news media, and the clangorous divides it’s come to reflect, could be enormous.

A trial in Palin’s defamation suit against the Times kicks off Thursday in Manhattan federal court. She’s claiming the newspaper harmed her reputation with a 2017 opinion piece that tried to tie her political rhetoric to a deadly shooting. But Palin, 57, may be looking beyond the New York trial to a U.S. Supreme Court that’s moved to the right.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate previously argued that the high burden of proof for public figures suing media outlets set by the Sullivan case should no longer apply. Though the trial judge rejected that argument, Palin can raise the issue on appeal. A number of conservative judges, including Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have recently suggested that it’s time to rethink New York Times v. Sullivan.

“It’s possible that the Palin case or another similar case could be headed for the Supreme Court, if enough justices are sympathetic to the perspective of Justices Thomas and Gorsuch,” said Gautam Hans, who teaches at Vanderbilt Law School.

Lawyers for Palin and the New York Times didn’t respond to requests for comment.

New York Optics

If the Supreme Court is her ultimate goal, the verdict by jurors in liberal New York may be less important to Palin than the optics of her challenging the Times on its own turf.

“Suing the Gray Lady in the Gray Lady’s hometown is a pretty audacious thing to do,” said Douglas Mirell, a media lawyer with Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP in Los Angeles, using a nickname for the paper. “It’s the media center of the world.”

The former governor has already gotten New York’s attention. The start of the trial was postponed from Jan. 24 after Palin, an outspoken opponent of Covid-19 vaccination, tested positive for the virus. In the meantime, she’s been pictured in the press eating in Manhattan restaurants, in apparent violation of a city vaccine mandate.

But her vaccine opposition has boosted her popularity among conservatives, and she has been mentioned as a possible primary opponent for Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who has frequently criticized former President Donald Trump and voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Palin’s suit stems from a 2017 opinion piece on political violence that the Times published after a gunman opened fire in Alexandria, Virginia, on Republicans practicing for a Congressional baseball game.

SarahPAC Map

The Times piece originally suggested a map put out by her political action committee helped incite a 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and 14 wounded, including then-U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, describing it as showing cross-hairs over Giffords and 19 other Democratic lawmakers. But the actual SarahPac map showed cross-hairs on their congressional districts. Investigators also later determined that the killer, who was mentally ill, had anger toward Giffords that was unrelated to the political ad.

Though the Times corrected the piece within a day of publication, Palin claims she deserves to win damages because the error was made knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth. That’s the test the Supreme Court set out for public figures in New York Times v. Sullivan.

Jurors in the trial will have to scrutinize decisions made by James Bennet, the former head of the Times Opinion page. Bennet, who is also named as an defendant, added the material about the SarahPAC map to a piece written by another Times opinion writer. She claims he must have known there was no evidence that Palin’s political rhetoric was a cause of the 2011 shooting.

The Times claims it made an honest mistake, which it corrected promptly.

Under the Sullivan standard, Palin has an uphill battle. The decision has for decades shielded news outlets against claims by politicians, celebrities and other familiar faces who claim they’ve been wronged in print, online or over the airwaves. Media lawyers say undoing the Sullivan standard would lead to big changes in the U.S. media landscape.

Liberal Bias

But many conservatives have focused on weakening press protections as a means of addressing perceived liberal bias at major media organizations. Trump habitually called for libel laws to be “opened up” to make it easier to sue the press.

Laurence Silberman, a conservative federal appeals court judge in Washington, last year used his dissent in a case protecting a report by an environmental group to rail against the media, especially “Democratic Party broadsheets” the Times and Washington Post, and explicitly call for overturning the Sullivan decision.

“One-party control of the press and media is a threat to a viable democracy,” Silberman wrote. He exempted from his criticism of “Democratic Party ideological control” Fox News, The New York Post, and The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page. But he lamented that these outlets are “controlled by a single man and his son,” a reference to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and questioned how long they could hold out.

But Murdoch-owned outlets could also face greater peril if the Sullivan standard were weakened. Mirell said that any such move would likely unite all quarters of the press.

“There will be a huge outpouring of support from big and small, left and right media outlets” on appeal if the Times loses at trial, he predicted.

The case is Palin v. New York Times Co., 17-cv-04853, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

