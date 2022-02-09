(Bloomberg) -- Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin took the stand for the first time in the trial of her defamation suit against the New York Times, answering questions about her background, family and political career.

Palin, 57, testified for just 14 minutes Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court but will return on Thursday. Under questioning by her lawyer, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee said she spends much of her time “holding down the fort” in Wasilla, Alaska, as a “single mom” taking care of her youngest son. Her lawyer noted that most of the people present in the New York courtroom had probably not been there.

“They’re missin’ out,” she said.

Palin is suing the Times and former opinion page editor James Bennet over a 2017 editorial that suggested she helped incite a 2011 shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in which six people were killed and 14 wounded, including then-U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

Bennet testified on Tuesday and earlier on Wednesday that he didn’t believe the piece blamed Palin for causing the shooting and that he didn’t have any intention to harm her or mislead readers. He said several times that he felt “terrible” about errors in the piece that were later corrected.

“I’ve regretted this pretty much every day since,” he said.

The case is Palin v. New York Times, 17-cv-04853, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

