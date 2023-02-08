(Bloomberg) -- Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Americans are “under attack in a left-wing culture war” in the Republican response to the State of the Union on Tuesday, drawing on themes pushed by Donald Trump in his third run for the White House.

The youngest governor in the country, Sanders, 40, called for a “new generation of Republican leadership” to fight what she characterized as a “woke mob” that has “completely hijacked” President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” she said. “The choice is now between normal or crazy.”

Sanders’s speech contrasted sharply with Biden’s address, in which he largely stuck close to economic themes, vowing to not allow the US to default on its debt, attacking so-called “junk fees” tacked onto consumer costs by businesses, boasting about his infrastructure and microchip legislation and pledging to veto bills that would raise the cost of prescription drugs.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, and a White House press secretary under Trump, highlighted executive orders she signed after taking office that banned critical race theory in K-12 schools, barred government workers from using the term “Latinx” and repealed coronavirus orders.

“Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight,” she said. “Every day, we are told we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags and worship their false idols.”

