(Bloomberg) -- Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted of deliberately overspending in his failed 2012 re-election campaign by French judges on Thursday, making him the first ex-French president to be convicted twice of a crime.

The Paris criminal court ruled that Sarkozy ignored accountants’ warnings and exceeded spending limits in a bid to win over voters. Prosecutors previously asked for a six month sentence.

In Thursday’s ruling, French judges said Sarkozy’s relentless campaigning racked up costs of around 42.7 million euros ($49.5 million), or about twice as much as was legally allowed. During the trial, Sarkozy denied all the allegations.

It’s another humiliating defeat for Sarkozy who was convicted of corruption earlier this year. Despite this, he remains influential and well-liked among right-wing voters. Current president Emmanuel Macron and Sarkozy are on friendly terms, and members of his Les Republicains party are anxious to know who he will back in the 2022 presidential election.

