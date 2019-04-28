55m ago
SAS Cancels Further Flights on Monday, Tuesday Amid Pilot Strike
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- SAS AB is canceling more flights on Monday and Tuesday because of the ongoing pilot strike, the airline said in statement on Sunday.
- The strike will affect an additional 61,000 passengers on Monday when 667 flights are canceled across Scandinavia, while on Tuesday 49,000 passengers and 546 departures will be affected.
- SAS is seeking to reach a solution as quickly as possible to prevent additional inconvenience for travelers, it said.
- Flights operated by SAS’s partners won’t be affected by the strike.
- The flight cancellations started on April 26. SAS has now canceled more than 2,800 flights, affecting almost 300,000 passengers.
