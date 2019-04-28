(Bloomberg) -- SAS AB is canceling more flights on Monday and Tuesday because of the ongoing pilot strike, the airline said in statement on Sunday.

The strike will affect an additional 61,000 passengers on Monday when 667 flights are canceled across Scandinavia, while on Tuesday 49,000 passengers and 546 departures will be affected.

SAS is seeking to reach a solution as quickly as possible to prevent additional inconvenience for travelers, it said.

Flights operated by SAS’s partners won’t be affected by the strike.

The flight cancellations started on April 26. SAS has now canceled more than 2,800 flights, affecting almost 300,000 passengers.

