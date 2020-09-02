SAS Gets Go Ahead From Bondholders for $1.6 Billion Equity Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Scandinavian carrier SAS AB has secured enough backing from bondholders for a debt-to-equity plan that it says is needed to stave off bankruptcy.

At a crunch meeting in Stockholm on Wednesday, an overwhelming majority of creditors voted in favor of the proposals to convert their holdings into equity and new notes, according to Lars Lonnquist, a portfolio manager at Spiltan Fonder AB and acting chairman of a committee of SAS noteholders.

For the proposals to pass, SAS needed acceptance from at least two-thirds of its hybrid note-holders and 80% of its fixed-rate bondholders.

The breakthrough now paves the way for a major restructuring of the company’s balance sheet that will potentially restore equity by 14.25 billion kronor ($1.6 billion).

The development marks a bright spot in what’s been a tortuous six months for SAS as it struggles to adapt to a slump in air travel caused by the pandemic.

The carrier, which has already slashed nearly half its 10,500-strong workforce and dramatically scaled back flight operations, had to revise the terms of the plan earlier in August to win round more creditors and its biggest shareholders: the Swedish and Danish governments and the Wallenberg family.

Next, SAS will need the formal approval of its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting planned for Sept. 22.

