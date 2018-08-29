MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Saskatchewan government is doubling down on its climate change strategy and continues to defy Ottawa's demand it put a price on carbon emissions.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan says the province is expanding emission limits based on production for facilities such as potash mines and pulp mills.

Those facilities generate 11 per cent of the province's emissions.

He says the emission limits have already been announced for electricity generation and methane from oil and gas.

Saskatchewan is asking the Court of Appeal to rule on whether Ottawa's plan to impose a carbon tax on any province that doesn't have one is unconstitutional.

The province has argued its climate change plan is enough to reduce emissions and a carbon tax would hurt the Saskatchewan economy.