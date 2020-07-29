(Bloomberg) --

Sasol Ltd. agreed to sell gas facilities to Air Liquide SA in a deal worth 8.5 billion rand ($515 million) that will advance the company’s plans to cut debt by selling assets and reduce its emissions.

The air-separation units used to supply Sasol’s fuels and chemicals processes at plants in Secunda, east of Johannesburg, make up the biggest oxygen production site in the world, according to Paris-based Air Liquide. The French company already operates one of the units and has plans for a modernization program associated with the deal.

Sasol plans to raise as much as $5 billion through asset sales to help reduce its debt by more than a half. The South African chemicals and fuels manufacturer is accelerating its asset-disposal program, with sales including a stake in its U.S. chemicals project and interest in a Mozambique pipeline well under way.

Sasol is the nation’s second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and the sale of the air-separation units will contribute to its goal of cutting emissions by at least 10% by 2030.

Final agreements on the oxygen units are expected by mid-August, with the transaction to close during the 2021 financial year, according to Sasol. The parties will also enter a long-term agreement for supply of the gases.

(Updates with size and scope of units in second paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.