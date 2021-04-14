(Bloomberg) -- Sasol Ltd. plans to build a charging station in South Africa to test the viability of fuel-cell powered heavy duty vehicles.

Sasol and its partner, Toyota Motor Corp., will install hydrogen refueling infrastructure along the N3 highway connecting Johannesburg and the port of Durban, Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler said in a statement Wednesday. The South African fuel maker plans to use a prototype truck that’s being built in Japan in the pilot phase of the project, the CEO said.

“Our partnership with Toyota, which will include other partners over time, aims to build a sustainable end-to-end infrastructure for hydrogen mobility,” Grobler said.

Toyota’s joint-venture with Sasol would help scale up investment in critical infrastructure such as charging stations and the fuel itself, said Andrew Kirby, CEO of the automaker’s local business.

