(Bloomberg Opinion) -- We all change our minds. On Monday evening, satellite operator Eutelsat Communications SA said it was considering a takeover of Inmarsat Plc, a London-based rival already being chased by EchoStar Corp. of the U.S.

By the following morning, the French company had dropped the idea. The sudden change of heart is unusual in M&A. But it makes sense: this wouldn't have been an easy deal on any measure.

The most plausible explanation for the volte-face is the sharply negative reaction from investors: Eutelsat closed down 6 percent on Monday in a market that fell 2 percent. A deal would have likely required the company to issue new shares, according to UBS research.

There were limited operational synergies to justify the financial stretch. What's more, a transaction would have been politically fraught. Satellites are an emotional topic in Europe amid a row over the U.K.'s future role in the Galileo satellite-navigation project. Eutelsat has the French government as its lead shareholder. The recent takeovers of chip designer Arm Holdings and aerospace supplier GKN guarantee scrutiny of any purchase of part of the U.K.'s science and technology base.

On paper, Inmarsat, with a market value of only 2.6 billion pounds ($3.5 billion), isn't bid-proof. GKN is a supplier to Britain's Ministry of Defense. To assuage political opposition to its hostile takeover, Melrose Industries Plc made legally binding assurances around investment and promised the government a veto on certain asset sales. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and Comcast Corp. are both offering similar commitments about how they would run Sky Plc if their respective bids for the broadcaster succeeded.

The Inmarsat situation has the potential to test all these precedents simultaneously. It combines a foreign suitor, security considerations and the potential loss of a tech headquarters. It could yet turn hostile. Nevertheless, even a foreign hostile acquirer should be able to sit down with government and agree undertakings around investment and security based on what's gone before.

Inmarsat shares are now below the level they were at when Bloomberg News revealed Eutelsat's interest. That makes sense. Eutelsat can't move first now, although it could join an auction at a later date.

There is no uncontroversial owner of Inmarsat. Its customers include multiple governments, including the U.S., so someone somewhere will be unhappy with a change of control or head-office location. But the U.K.'s willingness to tolerate foreign and hostile bids for companies in critical industries been tested several times and upheld since the Brexit referendum. A bidder for Inmarsat needs only financial strength and a willingness to make promises.

