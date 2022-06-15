(Bloomberg) -- The extent of the damage to one of the biggest agricultural complexes in Ukraine earlier this month was confirmed by satellite images.

The Nika-Tera complex, which was opened in 2011 was rendered “unusable” after Russian shelling at the port of Mykolayiv on June 4th, according to a statement on owner Group DF’s website. Nika-Tera, located south of Mykolayiv at the mouth of the Pivdennyi Buh river, encompasses a grain complex, a fertilizer section and facilities to handle other bulk cargoes.

The satellite images provided by Planet Labs PBC show extensive damage of the structure, which was previously confirmed by the company on its website June 7.

Nika-Tera handled over 7.6 million tons of cargo in 2021 and 7.4 million tons in 2020. Of the total cargo mix, over 60% was oilseeds and cereals, while 30% was bulk cargo and fertilizers around 5%.

Mykolaiv and Odesa are the only two big deep sea exporting ports under Ukrainian control after Mariupol was taken. As much as 35% of Ukrainian grain is handled by those two ports, UkrAgroConsult estimates.

