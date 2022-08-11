(Bloomberg) -- Russia lost nine fighter aircraft in blasts that shook an airbase in Crimea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “In just one day, the occupiers lost 10 combat aircraft, nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskiy said. Russian officials denied Ukrainian strikes caused Tuesday’s explosions at the Saky airbase, at least 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the nearest front lines.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.