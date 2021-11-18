(Bloomberg) -- Imagine you’re reading a Bloomberg News profile of a new solar power developer who is building projects representing thousands of megawatts across Texas. The company’s website sports pictures of its staff in hard hats doing site visits, of row after row of energy-optimizing robots, and its hands-on CEO pitching in to drive a forklift loaded with solar panels, while flashing the thumbs up: Everything is a go! Wait, not so fast.

There are a few things still requiring attention. Half the staff doing that site walk are lawyers. The robots, they don’t really work. The CEO drove the forklift right through a major piece of power equipment, and now is trying to write off his error. The company might be on the brink of total disaster, or this all could be standard operating procedure in the industry? Each of these situations sounds real enough, but every link in this paragraph takes you to a satiric article from The Sunion, a side project of some solar industry folks who deploy humor to try and tolerate — and explain — their confusing, complicated, wonderful work.

The Sunion’s arch headlines and jargon-laden articles often capture the business of solar better than any white paper or news story could. It reveals aspects of the industry that only insiders know, but that anyone in business, policy, or finance can appreciate. It’s is a genuinely helpful tool in defining the nature of solar work by outlining the challenges of technology, development, engineering, and financing using satire.

More than most industries, solar is famously jargon-laden, as established companies and startups alike strive to distinguish themselves with new product offerings and a litany of buzzwords they hope will appeal to investors. So the Sunion knew just how to approach this in a recent column, titled Energy Storage Company Goes Bankrupt Due To Insufficient References to "AI" In Pitch Materials. Of course, when everyone is trying to use proprietary algorithms to define their business offering, the result is that their offering is quite possibly neither of those things. It’s important to understand that new technology has new capabilities – or maybe those making the loudest exhortations about how this time is different are somewhat lacking in frame of reference.

The solar development business involves identifying sites, negotiating with landowners and utilities, and getting projects to a point where they are ready to be financed and built. Development carries great risks but there’s no way around those risks if you want to succeed. So the existence of subsurface mineral rights across thousands of acres of West Texas may be more than just pinhole risk. Environmental concerns matter for solar projects too, but sadly, endangered birds are probably not willing to work things out for a share of project equity.

Eventually a project needs to move beyond negotiating with ranchers and warehouse owners, and get into engineering. Here, there is a natural tension between the risk-on nature of developers, and the more cautious mien of engineers. What is the solution to squaring this risk circle? One way is to browbeat your engineers into meeting the developer’s cost assumptions.

After technology and development and engineering, the solar business ultimately arrives at financing. Here The Sunion really shines with richly-observed stories that will make any project finance banker wince with familiarity.

That shared deal model that two counterparties are developing? Both of the “house models” being used for inputs derive from the same, decade-old model built by prolific (and now eventually bankrupt) pioneering company SunEdison. That excellent internal rate of return? It’s all thanks to a deeply-buried =IFERROR(), a dreaded Microsoft Excel flub. Developers could try to use the clear logic of the Python programming language to ‘routinize’ financial modeling and avoid errors, but hundreds have tried, and all have failed.

When none of these technology, developing, engineering, and financing efforts seem to work, there is always the “platform investment”. What is it? Oh, “just a trite little phrase used to describe a situation where instead of investing in what you actually want to invest in (which, again, you can’t do), you invest in a company which might theoretically, some day produce investment opportunities you actually want.”

The Sunion captures something essential about the solar industry. It has a very high general success rate, with decades of exponential growth perhaps setting it on the path to becoming a general purpose technology. At the same time, the solar industry also has a very high specific failure rate. Most new technologies have failed; most assets under development never get built, most new financing jargon is just jargon. It takes its toll, and it turns out that the useful life of those involved might not have the duration the initial engineering and financial models assumed. But, as The Sunion’s satire still conveys, solar carries on as a business of true believers.

Nathaniel Bullard is BloombergNEF’s Chief Content Officer.

