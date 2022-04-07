(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have decided to return their ambassadors to Lebanon five months after a spat broke out with Beirut over controversial comments made by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi over the war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia took the step after Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed his country’s commitment to take the necessary measures to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom, state-run news agency Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Lebanon agreed to stop all political, military and security activities affecting the Kingdom and the GCC countries, the agency’s report said. Kuwait’s ambassador informed Mikati about his government’s decision, the Lebanese government said in a tweet.

Kordahi, who resigned in December last year, has criticized Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen as “pointless and should stop.” The comments prompted the kingdom to cut diplomatic ties with Lebanon, a step that was followed by the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

In the grips of its worst financial crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund earlier Thursday announced agreement on a $3 billion loan that’s contingent on Lebanon implementing a series of deeply divisive reforms.

